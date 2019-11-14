Loading articles...

California’s Huntington Library gets rare slavery documents

SAN MARINO, Calif. — Southern California’s Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens has acquired rare documents shedding light on anti-slavery efforts taking place before and during the Civil War

The institution announced Wednesday it has acquired the ledgers of Quaker abolitionist Zachariah Taylor Shugart, who turned his Michigan farm into an underground railroad stop for people fleeing slavery.

Shugart, who kept meticulous records on everything, documented the names of 137 people, including families, he helped escape.

Officials say such records are rare because people who helped the enslaved knew they were breaking the law and rarely kept records.

The Huntington also acquired documents from West Virginia’s Dickinson & Shrewsbury saltworks, including bills of sale and other papers detailing the lives of slaves.

The papers were purchased at separate auctions.

Prices were not disclosed.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Whites - all express lanes are now BLOCKED. Traffic being forced into the collectors just before this collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:14 PM
While most of the weekend for the GTA will be mainly sunny, we are keeping a close eye on the west end of Lake Onta…
Latest Weather
Read more