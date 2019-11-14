Loading articles...

California crisis of fires, blackouts decades in the making

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, a helicopter drops water near power lines and electrical towers while working at a fire on San Bruno Mountain near Brisbane, Calif. California’s Pacific Gas & Electric is faced regularly with a no-win choice between risking the start of a deadly wildfire or immiserating millions of paying customers by shutting off the power. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

California’s Pacific Gas & Electric is faced regularly with a no-win choice between risking the start of a deadly wildfire or immiserating millions of paying customers by shutting of the power.

The utility serves more than 5 million electrical customers in one of the world’s most technologically advanced areas. But PG&E is facing $30 billion in liabilities, billions more in needed upgrades to its system and an uncertain path back to safely providing reliable power to a vast portion of the most populous U.S. state.

That reality is the result of a systemic failure by the utility’s management, the regulators who oversee it and the politicians who let it all happen. It’s a story of climate change, a housing crisis and an aging power system.

