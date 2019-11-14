Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
California crisis of fires, blackouts decades in the making
by Jonathan J. Cooper, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 14, 2019 1:07 am EST
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, a helicopter drops water near power lines and electrical towers while working at a fire on San Bruno Mountain near Brisbane, Calif. California’s Pacific Gas & Electric is faced regularly with a no-win choice between risking the start of a deadly wildfire or immiserating millions of paying customers by shutting off the power. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
California’s Pacific Gas & Electric is faced regularly with a no-win choice between risking the start of a deadly wildfire or immiserating millions of paying customers by shutting of the power.
The utility serves more than 5 million electrical customers in one of the world’s most technologically advanced areas. But PG&E is facing $30 billion in liabilities, billions more in needed upgrades to its system and an uncertain path back to safely providing reliable power to a vast portion of the most populous U.S. state.
That reality is the result of a systemic failure by the utility’s management, the regulators who oversee it and the politicians who let it all happen. It’s a story of climate change, a housing crisis and an aging power system.
