British scholar Julia Lovell wins McGill-run history prize for book on Maoism
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 14, 2019 10:02 pm EST
MONTREAL — British scholar Julia Lovell has won a prestigious history writing prize run by McGill University for a book on the global impact of Chinese communist ideology.
The two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning historian was awarded the US$75,000 Cundill History Prize at a Montreal gala Thursday evening.
Lovell, a professor of modern Chinese history and literature at University of London, is being recognized for “Maoism: A Global History.”
The runners-up are New Yorker staff writer Jill Lepore and German history professor Mary Fulbrook. Each receive US$10,000.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2019.