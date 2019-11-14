Loading articles...

British scholar Julia Lovell wins McGill-run history prize for book on Maoism

British scholar Julia Lovell poses in this undated handout photo. Lovell has won a prestigious history writing prize run by McGill University for a book on the global impact of Chinese communist ideology.The two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning historian was awarded the US$75,000 Cundill History Prize at a Montreal gala Thursday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Dominic Mitsud MANDATORY CREDIT

MONTREAL — British scholar Julia Lovell has won a prestigious history writing prize run by McGill University for a book on the global impact of Chinese communist ideology.

The two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning historian was awarded the US$75,000 Cundill History Prize at a Montreal gala Thursday evening.

Lovell, a professor of modern Chinese history and literature at University of London, is being recognized for “Maoism: A Global History.”

The runners-up are New Yorker staff writer Jill Lepore and German history professor Mary Fulbrook. Each receive US$10,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2019.

The Canadian Press


