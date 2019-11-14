Brampton man accused of killing his 2 sons due back in court

A Brampton man accused of killing his two sons is due back in court Thursday afternoon for a bail hearing.

Edwin Bastidas, 52, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of the two boys, aged 9 and 12, last week.

The boys were found dead inside a home on Hiberton Crescent, near Sandalwood Parkway and Creditview Road around 11 p.m. on Nov. 6.

“When we attended, we didn’t find any obvious signs of trauma to the children. It was a little bit later on that it was determined to be a suspicious death in both cases,” Const. Heather Cannon said at the time.

The exact cause of death has not been released.