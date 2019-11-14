Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Brampton man accused of killing his 2 sons due back in court
by News staff
Posted Nov 14, 2019 7:01 am EST
Last Updated Nov 14, 2019 at 7:15 am EST
Police are investigating after two boys, 9 and 12, were found dead in a home on Hiberton Crescent in Brampton on Nov. 6, 2019. This photo is from Nov. 7. CITYNEWS/Mark McAllister
A Brampton man accused of killing his two sons is due back in court Thursday afternoon for a bail hearing.
Edwin Bastidas, 52, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of the two boys, aged 9 and 12, last week.
The boys were found dead inside a home on Hiberton Crescent, near Sandalwood Parkway and Creditview Road around 11 p.m. on Nov. 6.
“When we attended, we didn’t find any obvious signs of trauma to the children. It was a little bit later on that it was determined to be a suspicious death in both cases,” Const. Heather Cannon said at the time.
The exact cause of death has not been released.
