Loading articles...

Brampton man accused of killing his 2 sons due back in court

Last Updated Nov 14, 2019 at 7:15 am EST

Police are investigating after two boys, 9 and 12, were found dead in a home on Hiberton Crescent in Brampton on Nov. 6, 2019. This photo is from Nov. 7. CITYNEWS/Mark McAllister

A Brampton man accused of killing his two sons is due back in court Thursday afternoon for a bail hearing.

Edwin Bastidas, 52, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of the two boys, aged 9 and 12, last week.

The boys were found dead inside a home on Hiberton Crescent, near Sandalwood Parkway and Creditview Road around 11 p.m. on Nov. 6.

“When we attended, we didn’t find any obvious signs of trauma to the children. It was a little bit later on that it was determined to be a suspicious death in both cases,” Const. Heather Cannon said at the time.

The exact cause of death has not been released.

Related Stories

Father charged after 2 boys found dead in Brampton home
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
WB 401 At Victoria pk collectors, the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 40 minutes ago
Makes the snow and cold a bit more bearable!!
Latest Weather
Read more