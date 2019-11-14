Loading articles...

Bosnian immigrant gets 8 years for supporting terrorists

ST. LOUIS — A Bosnian immigrant living in St. Louis County has been sentenced to eight years in prison and will be deported for raising money to support terrorists.

A federal judge sentenced 45-year-old Ramiz Zijad Hodzic on Thursday. He pleaded guilty in April to conspiring to provide material support to terrorists and providing material support to terrorists.

Prosecutors say Hodzic sent cash and military equipment to third parties in Turkey, Saudi Arabia and elsewhere from 2013 to 2015.

Hodzic received money from others, including five co-defendants. Some of the money went to Abdullah Ramo Pazara, also of St. Louis County, who died while fighting for the Islamic State group in Syria.

Three co-defendants have been sentenced to prison. Hodzic’s wife is awaiting sentencing. The fifth suspect pleaded not guilty and awaits trial.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
UPDATE: SB 427 at the 407 - left lane remains closed, it's jammed from Zenway. NB 427 much heavier than usual from the 409 to 407.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 32 minutes ago
Another mainly cloudy day Friday, but at least we have dug out of the deep freeze. A taste of it returns Friday nig…
Latest Weather
Read more