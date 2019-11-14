Loading articles...

Attorney: Nothing wrong bringing Donald Trump Jr. to campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — An attorney for the student body president of the University of Florida says his client didn’t violate any university policies or laws by bringing Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend to campus last month.

Michael Murphy’s attorney said Thursday in an email that efforts to impeach him for hosting Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle is reflective of intolerance for conservative views on campuses.

Attorney Daniel Nordby says the president’s son was brought to campus to promote his new book, and it wasn’t a campaign event.

Members of the student senate filed a resolution on Tuesday to impeach Murphy for malfeasance and abuse of power. The resolution accuses Murphy of spending $50,000 in mandatory student fees to promote his own political beliefs by bringing the pair to the campus.

The Associated Press

