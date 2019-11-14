Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
At least 6 hurt in Southern California high school shooting
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 14, 2019 11:25 am EST
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — At least six people were injured during a shooting at a Southern California high school Thursday morning, authorities said.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter that deputies responded to Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita, about 30 miles (48 kilometres) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
The department said a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the location.
It was not immediately clear if the victims suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries, said Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Christopher Thomas.
Saugus High School and other schools in the area were locked down.
Television images showed sheriff’s deputies swarming the school and several people being moved on gurneys.
Lines of students were escorted away from the school by armed deputies.