Loading articles...

AP source: 2nd US official heard Trump call with Sondland

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2019, file photo U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, center, arrives for a interview with the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Capitol Hill in Washington. House investigators released more transcripts Nov. 5 in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, including hundreds of pages of testimony from Kurt Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine, and Sondland. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON — A second U.S. embassy staffer in Kyiv overheard a key cellphone call between President Donald Trump and his ambassador to the European Union discussing the need for Ukrainian officials to pursue “investigations,” The Associated Press has learned.

The July 26 call between Trump and Gordon Sondland was first described during testimony Wednesday by William Taylor, the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. Taylor said one of his staffers overhead the call while Sondland was in a restaurant the day after Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that triggered the House impeachment inquiry.

The second diplomatic staffer also at the table was Suriya Jayanti, a foreign service officer based in Kyiv. A person briefed on what Jayanti overheard spoke to AP on condition of anonymity to discuss a matter under investigation.

Desmond Butler, Michael Biesecker And Matthew Lee, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: NB DVP north of Don Mills.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:21 AM
Really coming down in some spots this morning. This winter weather pattern is really gripping southern Ontario. S…
Latest Weather
Read more