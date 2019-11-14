Loading articles...

AP Interview: Evo Morales wants UN mediation in Bolivia

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Mexico granted asylum to Morales, who resigned on Nov. 10 under mounting pressure from the military and the public after his re-election victory triggered weeks of fraud allegations and deadly protests. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

MEXICO CITY — Former Bolivian President Evo Morales says he will ask the United Nations and possibly Pope Francis to participate as mediators in the conflict in the Andean nation.

Morales spoke to The Associated Press Thursday in Mexico City where he has been granted political asylum.

He said he still considers himself president because the country’s Legislative Assembly has not voted to accept or reject his resignation.

Morales said “if they haven’t accepted or rejected it, I can say I am still president.”

Morales said he has also received information that some Bolivian army troops are planning to “rebel” against officers who urged him to resign.

Morales resigned Sunday following massive protests over alleged fraud in an election last month in which he claimed to have won a fourth term in office.

E. Eduardo Castillo, The Associated Press

