Loading articles...

1 dead, 6 hospitalized in fiery Florida multicar crash

TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities in Florida say one person has died and six more were hospitalized in a fiery 8-car crash that shut down part of an interstate.

News outlets report a tractor-trailer appeared to be burning on the side of Interstate 75 near Tampa on Wednesday night as emergency crews responded. Pasco Fire Rescue announced on Twitter that firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control. Department photos also showed multiple heavily damaged cars alongside the stretch of highway.

In addition to the fatality, the agency said six people were transported to a hospital and two others were checked out by emergency crews on scene. The Tampa Bay Times reports one patient was classified as a “trauma alert.” No one involved was identified by State Highway Patrol troopers. The agency is investigating.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CRASH - Westbound 401 at Guelph Line. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:57 PM
What's that? You'd like more snow? Sure. 2 waves of light snow on the way: one this evening, one Thursday morning.…
Latest Weather
Read more