Warren files for NH primary, scorns ‘billionaires’

New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner instructs Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as she files to have her name listed on the New Hampshire primary ballot, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

CONCORD, N.H. — Elizabeth Warren has once again scorned big money’s influence in politics as she signed up for New Hampshire’s presidential primary.

The Massachusetts senator said Wednesday, “We really shouldn’t have elections that are about billionaires calling all the shots, whether they’re reaching in their pockets to fund their own elections or whether they’re counting on getting other people to run.”

Warren’s comments came as billionaire Michael Bloomberg considers making a late run for the Democratic presidential nomination. Billionaire businessman Tom Steyer is also competing with Warren in the primary.

Warren is among the last of the 2020 Democrats to file for the New Hampshire primary. Candidates have until Friday to file.

