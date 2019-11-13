Loading articles...

Virginia Lyft driver accused of sexually abusing passenger

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — A Lyft driver in Virginia is accused of sexually abusing a passenger.

Citing a Chesterfield County police statement, news outlets report 51-year-old Robert W. Sauvager has been arrested on charges of aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration. Police say the passenger reported the assault at a hospital early last week, saying she’d been assaulted by her Lyft driver a few hours earlier.

Police Lt. Brad Conner says the woman had called a Lyft ride to take her from Richmond to Chesterfield. He says the woman reported being assaulted at the end of the ride, just outside of her home. Sauvager was later identified as the driver and arrested. He’s being held without bond at a regional jail. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press

