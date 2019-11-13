Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Venezuela embassy in Brazil occupied by Guaidó supporters
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 13, 2019 8:06 am EST
BRASILIA, Brazil — A group of people backing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó have occupied the nation’s embassy in Brazil’s capital, Brasilia.
An official from President Nicolás Maduro’s government says a group of some 20 people forcibly invaded the embassy early Wednesday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to speak publicly.
The Venezuelan representative to Brazil named by Guaidó says that embassy employees opened the gates to let sympathizers in.
Brazil and more than 50 other nations recognize Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate president.
Some 20 Brazilian military police officers are outside the embassy, and others are within. Wednesday is the first day of the Brazil-hosted summit for BRICS nations, which also include Russia, India, China and South Africa.
The Associated Press
