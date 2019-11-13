Loading articles...

Venezuela embassy in Brazil occupied by Guaidó supporters

BRASILIA, Brazil — A group of people backing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó have occupied the nation’s embassy in Brazil’s capital, Brasilia.

An official from President Nicolás Maduro’s government says a group of some 20 people forcibly invaded the embassy early Wednesday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to speak publicly.

The Venezuelan representative to Brazil named by Guaidó says that embassy employees opened the gates to let sympathizers in.

Brazil and more than 50 other nations recognize Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate president.

Some 20 Brazilian military police officers are outside the embassy, and others are within. Wednesday is the first day of the Brazil-hosted summit for BRICS nations, which also include Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 31 minutes ago
SB 404 south of the 407, the HOV and left lane remain blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:57 AM
Just one more morning with the record cold lows 🥶 @jilltaylor680 says milder air is on the way but so is some snow!…
Latest Weather
Read more