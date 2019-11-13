Loading articles...

US ‘gravely disappointed’ by South Sudan unity gov’t delay

JOHANNESBURG — The United States says it is “gravely disappointed” and will reevaluate its relationship with South Sudan over the failure of its rival leaders to form a coalition government according to the country’s fragile peace accord.

President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar last week agreed to postpone the formation of a coalition government for 100 days. They had faced a Nov. 12 deadline but said security and governance issues needed to be resolved.

The State Department on Wednesday said that “their inability to achieve this basic demonstration of political will for the people of South Sudan calls into question their suitability to continue to lead the nation’s peace process.”

The U.S. says it will work bilaterally and with the international community to encourage the peace process.

The Associated Press

