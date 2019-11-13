Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US budget deficit surges to $134.5 billion in October
by Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 13, 2019 2:03 pm EST
FILE - This June 12, 2019, file photo shows the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington. On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the Treasury Department releases federal budget data for August. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
WASHINGTON — The federal government began the new budget year with a deficit in October 33.8% larger than a year earlier.
That was after ending the 2019 budget year with the highest deficit in seven years.
The Treasury Department says the deficit last month totalled $134.5 billion, up from a shortfall in October 2018 of $100.5 billion.
The government ran up a deficit of $984.4 billion for the 2019 budget year, which ended Sept. 30, 26% larger than in 2018.
The Congressional Budget Office is forecasting that the deficit for 2020 will hit $1 trillion and will remain over $1 trillion for the next decade. The country has not experienced $1 trillion annual deficits since 2009 through 2012 following the 2008 financial crisis.