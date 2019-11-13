Loading articles...

Turkey says it captured 'important' IS figure in Syria

Undated handout photo made available by unnamed government sources showing a 65-year-old woman known as Rasmiya Awad, who is the sister of the slain leader of the Islamic State group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Turkey captured the elder sister of the slain leader of the Islamic State group in northwestern Syria on Monday Nov. 4, 2019, according to a senior Turkish official, who called the arrest an intelligence "gold mine." Awad was captured in a raid Monday evening on a trailer container she was living in with her family near the town of Azaz in Aleppo province. (Handout via AP)

ANKARA, Turkey — The Turkish interior minister says Turkey has captured an “important” figure within the Islamic State group in Syria.

Suleyman Soylu said on Wednesday that the suspect is still being interrogated but did not name the figure or provide further details.

Turkey has said it captured and detained several members of the family of the slain Islamic State group leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, including one of his wives, his sister and a daughter.

Al-Baghdadi blew himself up during an Oct. 26 raid by U.S. special forces on his heavily fortified safe house in the Syrian province of Idlib.

Turkey has been publicizing its efforts to catch IS members, following criticism that its recent military offensive to drive Syrian Kurdish fighters from northeast Syrian would lead to an IS resurgence.

The Associated Press

