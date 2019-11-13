Loading articles...

Third person arrested in connection with hallway shooting of 5 teens

Police responded to reports of shots being fired at an apartment complex on Clearview Heights in the Black Creek Drive area. CITYNEWS/George Joseph

Police have arrested a third suspect in connection with a shooting that injured five teenagers in northwest Toronto last month.

On Monday, Toronto police with the help of police in Barrie executed a search warrant at a home in Barrie.

Police say they seized a loaded 9mm handgun as well as a quantity of cocaine. Among the seven people who were at the residence at the time was a young person wanted in connection with the shooting at an apartment complex near Black Creek and Trethewey drives on the evening of Oct. 30.

The young person, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing a total of 17 charges including five counts of attempted murder.

Previously, 21-year-old Malik Mohamed of Toronto was arrested by Barrie Police on Nov. 8 and 20-year-old Andre Cunningham of Toronto was arrested back on Nov. 3, both in connection with the shooting.

Both men face a number of charges including five counts of attempted murder.

