Loading articles...

The Latest: Health officials say Gaza death toll rises to 16

JERUSALEM — The Latest on the new escalation between Israel and Gaza (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says four more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes across the coastal enclave.

The latest killings raised on Wednesday the overall death toll to 16, most of them militants.

Ten Palestinians were killed in Gaza when the latest round of violence erupted early on Tuesday after an Israeli airstrike hut the home of a senior Islamic Jihad commander, killing him alongside his wife.

The ministry also says 50 Palestinians have been wounded since Tuesday.

___

9:05 a.m.

Gaza officials say new Israel airstrikes have killed two militants, raising the death toll to 12 since the latest escalation erupted.

The Islamic Jihad says two of its fighters were targeted Wednesday, as rocket fire into Israel resumed along with Israeli retaliation after a brief overnight lull. Nearly all the casualties were Islamic Jihad members.

The military says some 220 rockets have been fired since Tuesday, following an Israel strike that killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander.

It’s the heaviest fighting in months between Israel and the Iranian-backed militant group that’s even more hard-line than Gaza’s Hamas rulers.

But Hamas has yet to join the fray, a possible sign the fighting could be brief. With Gaza’s economy in tatters, Hamas appears to have little desire for another round of fighting.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
STALL - Tractor Trailer blocking the right lane Toronto bound QEW over the Burlington Skyway.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:56 AM
It’s another morning with record cold lows. @jilltaylor680 says as of 2am (Nov13) it’s -11.2°C 🥶 at #Toronto YYZ an…
Latest Weather
Read more