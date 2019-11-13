Loading articles...

Texas man arrested after teen daughter found dead in river

EL PASO, Texas — A Texas man is facing a murder charge in the death of his 17-year-old daughter.

Police said Wednesday that they have arrested 39-year-old Ghari Ingraham in connection with the death of Carissa Ingraham.

The girls’ body was discovered Sunday in the Rio Grande by a fisherman, near the three-way intersection of the borders of Mexico, Texas, and New Mexico.

Police say Ghari Ingraham killed his daughter in their home and disposed of her body, then reported her missing.

He is being held on $750,000 bond and has a bond hearing Friday.

His attorney declined to comment on the case.

Cedar Attanasio, The Associated Press

