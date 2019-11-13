Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Syrian suspected of IS killings denies charges in Hungary
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 13, 2019 5:23 am EST
A Syrian man identified as Hassan F. arrives at the Metropolitan Court in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Prosecutors said the 27-year-old man identified only as Hassan F. participated in the beheading of a religious leader in the city of al-Sukhnah in Homs province and was also involved in the killings of at least 25 people. (Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via AP)
BUDAPEST, Hungary — A Syrian man on trial in Hungary has denied charges that he took part in a beheading and other killings in his homeland while a member of the Islamic State group.
Prosecutors say the 27-year-old identified only as Hassan F. participated in the beheading of a religious leader in the city of al-Sukhnah in Homs province and was also involved in the killings of at least 25 people.
As the trial started Wednesday, his defence lawyer asked the court to reject many of the pre-trial testimonies implicating his client, in part because they were by people who did not personally witness the alleged crimes.
According to his indictment, Hassan F. was the commander of a small, armed IS unit.