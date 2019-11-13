Loading articles...

Syrian suspected of IS killings denies charges in Hungary

A Syrian man identified as Hassan F. arrives at the Metropolitan Court in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Prosecutors said the 27-year-old man identified only as Hassan F. participated in the beheading of a religious leader in the city of al-Sukhnah in Homs province and was also involved in the killings of at least 25 people. (Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via AP)

BUDAPEST, Hungary — A Syrian man on trial in Hungary has denied charges that he took part in a beheading and other killings in his homeland while a member of the Islamic State group.

Prosecutors say the 27-year-old identified only as Hassan F. participated in the beheading of a religious leader in the city of al-Sukhnah in Homs province and was also involved in the killings of at least 25 people.

As the trial started Wednesday, his defence lawyer asked the court to reject many of the pre-trial testimonies implicating his client, in part because they were by people who did not personally witness the alleged crimes.

According to his indictment, Hassan F. was the commander of a small, armed IS unit.

The Associated Press



Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:14 AM
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 38 minutes ago
Just one more morning with the record cold lows 🥶 @jilltaylor680 says milder air is on the way but so is some snow!…
Latest Weather
Read more