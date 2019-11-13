Loading articles...

Switzerland OKs linkup with EU’s emissions trading system

BERLIN — Switzerland has approved a change to its environmental legislation allowing companies to take part in the European Union’s emissions trading system.

The measures agreed Wednesday mean that civil aviation and fossil fuel power stations will be included in the Swiss emissions trading system, as is already the case in the EU.

Switzerland, which is surrounded by but not part of the EU, has numerous agreements to facilitate trade in goods and services with the 28-nation bloc.

By linking the two systems from Jan. 1, companies in Switzerland and the EU will be placed on an equal footing in their efforts to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases that are blamed for climate change.

Harmonizing emissions trading rules is a key issue at next month’s global climate conference in Madrid.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
UPDATE: Truck moved to the shoulder EB 401 east of Warden express - MTO blocking the right lane, heavy tow on scene.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:56 AM
Lots of record low min temps broken for Nov.13 including Toronto, Uxbridge, Hamilton, Peterborough, Ottawa and Algo…
Latest Weather
Read more