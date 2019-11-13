Loading articles...

Spain says ex-Venezuelan spy chief wanted by US is missing

MADRID — Spanish police say they have been unable to locate a Venezuelan former spymaster wanted by the United States for extradition on charges of drug trafficking.

Police told The Associated Press Wednesday that its officers have been unable to find Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal.

Media reported on Friday that a Spanish court had reversed an earlier ruling that threw out the U.S. arrest warrant and ordered authorities to proceed with the extradition request.

The Associated Press

