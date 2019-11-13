Loading articles...

South Korean ex-justice minister summoned in financial probe

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korean prosecutors have summoned the country’s former justice minister as they expand an investigation into corruption allegations surrounding his family that sparked huge protests.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Thursday confirmed that Cho Kuk arrived at the office for questioning, weeks after the arrests of his wife, brother and another relative over their suspected involvement in financial crimes and faking credentials to help get Cho’s daughter into medical school and obtain scholarships.

Cho resigned as minister last month, citing the burden of the investigation into his family, but has denied legal wrongdoing.

Huge crowds of his supporters and critics have marched in Seoul for weeks, demonstrating how the monthslong saga has deepened the country’s political divide.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching Avenue in the express - the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:57 PM
What's that? You'd like more snow? Sure. 2 waves of light snow on the way: one this evening, one Thursday morning.…
Latest Weather
Read more