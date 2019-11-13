Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
South Korean ex-justice minister summoned in financial probe
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 13, 2019 8:38 pm EST
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korean prosecutors have summoned the country’s former justice minister as they expand an investigation into corruption allegations surrounding his family that sparked huge protests.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Thursday confirmed that Cho Kuk arrived at the office for questioning, weeks after the arrests of his wife, brother and another relative over their suspected involvement in financial crimes and faking credentials to help get Cho’s daughter into medical school and obtain scholarships.
Cho resigned as minister last month, citing the burden of the investigation into his family, but has denied legal wrongdoing.
Huge crowds of his supporters and critics have marched in Seoul for weeks, demonstrating how the monthslong saga has deepened the country’s political divide.