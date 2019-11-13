Loading articles...

Santa Claus Parade 2019: Preview

The Toronto Santa Claus Parade is just days away, and this year, one of the oldest holiday celebrations in the world takes on a slightly different path as it weaves through Downtown Toronto.

The big red elf paid the 680 NEWS studios a visit to tell us all about it.

The parade kicks off Sunday, November 17th at 12:30pm – 680 NEWS will have it covered from start to finish!

