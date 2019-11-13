Loading articles...

The story of the secret salmon journals

Alaska, United States of America

In today’s Big Story podcast, if you think worries over the health of Canada’s fish population are a recent thing…they’re not. More than 100 years ago, officials in British Columbia were concerned enough about the state of the Sockeye Salmon that they compiled journals upon journals full of data. And then those journals disappeared.

When they were later discovered, there was treasure inside them—at least for the scientific community. And the resulting work has allowed us to get a much clearer picture of how healthy the population of one of Canada’s most iconic fishes really is, and what it needs from us.

GUEST: Alanna Mitchell, science journalist, author, playwright

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:14 AM
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 38 minutes ago
Just one more morning with the record cold lows 🥶 @jilltaylor680 says milder air is on the way but so is some snow!…
Latest Weather
Read more