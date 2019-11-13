The story of the secret salmon journals

In today’s Big Story podcast, if you think worries over the health of Canada’s fish population are a recent thing…they’re not. More than 100 years ago, officials in British Columbia were concerned enough about the state of the Sockeye Salmon that they compiled journals upon journals full of data. And then those journals disappeared.

When they were later discovered, there was treasure inside them—at least for the scientific community. And the resulting work has allowed us to get a much clearer picture of how healthy the population of one of Canada’s most iconic fishes really is, and what it needs from us.

GUEST: Alanna Mitchell, science journalist, author, playwright

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.