Regulators weigh big increase in Dakota Access line capacity

LINTON, N.D. — Supporters and opponents of a proposal to double the capacity of the Dakota Access pipeline are gathering in south-central North Dakota to make their case.

Texas-based Energy Transfer wants to double the capacity of the line to as much as 1.1 million barrels daily to meet growing demand for oil shipments from North Dakota.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and other opponents have long argued that a leak in the pipeline would threaten the tribe’s Missouri River water supply. They say increasing pressure magnifies the risk.

The initial building of the pipeline led to months of sometimes violent protests, and members of the public had to go through metal detectors to get into the small auditorium in Linton where the Public Service Commission was taking up the issue Wednesday.

James MacPherson, The Associated Press

