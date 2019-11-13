Loading articles...

Pope blasts 'inhuman, un-Christian' rebirth of anti-Semitism

Pope Francis smiles as he arrives in his pope mobile, covered with a roof to protect him from the rain, for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has denounced the “inhuman, un-Christian” rebirth of anti-Semitism, weighing in on an issue that has convulsed Italy in recent weeks.

Speaking at his general audience Wednesday, Francis denounced anti-Semitism, saying it is raging after the world thought the “brutalities” of the Holocaust were over.

He said: “Here and there, there is a new rebirth of persecuting Jews. Brothers and sisters, this isn’t human or Christian. Jews are our brothers. And they must not be persecuted. Understand?”

In Italy, controversy flared recently when Liliana Segre, an 89-year-old Auschwitz survivor and senator-for-life, called for the creation of a parliamentary committee to combat hate, racism and anti-Semitism after revelations that she is subject to some 200 social media attacks each day.

Parliament approved her motion — but without votes from Italy’s right-wing parties.

The Associated Press

