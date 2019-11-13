Loading articles...

Officials: At least 13 dead in Slovakia bus crash

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Officials say a bus has collided with a truck in Slovakia, killing at least 13 people.

Police and firefighters say the accident occurred on Wednesday in the town of Nitranske Hrnciarovce near the city of Nitra, 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Bratislava, the capital.

At least 20 other people have been injured.

The firefighters say the number of dead and injured still might rise.

More details were not immediately available.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 26 minutes ago
SB 404 south of the 407, the HOV and left lane remain blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:57 AM
Just one more morning with the record cold lows 🥶 @jilltaylor680 says milder air is on the way but so is some snow!…
Latest Weather
Read more