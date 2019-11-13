Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
NYPD kept database of juveniles’ fingerprints, violating law
by Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 13, 2019 6:36 pm EST
NEW YORK — Until recently, New York City police secretly kept fingerprints of children arrested as juveniles on file permanently in a department database. It’s an illegal practice that raised alarms about the lengths the nation’s largest police force has taken to keep tabs on the city’s youth.
The Legal Aid Society uncovered the years-long practice. The public defender organization pressured the police department to acknowledge it and threatened legal action to make it stop, citing a state law barring local police from stockpiling juveniles’ fingerprints.
Now, after years of wrangling and resistance, the NYPD said Wednesday it has purged all juvenile fingerprints records from the database and will no longer keep them indefinitely.
The Legal Aid Society said the database contained the fingerprints of tens of thousands of New York City youths.