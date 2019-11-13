Loading articles...

NJ will trap turkeys troubling Jersey Shore neighbourhood

Wild turkeys walk on a road in Toms River, N.J. New Jersey Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Wildlife officials plan to trap and relocate some of the large number of turkeys that have established themselves in and around a retirement community. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — New Jersey has drumsticked up a plan to deal with flocks of wild turkeys that are ruffling some feathers in a Jersey Shore neighbourhood.

And it doesn’t involve them winding up on dinner plates in two weeks.

The state Department of Environmental Protection will trap scores of turkeys that have descended on a retirement community in Toms River and relocate them.

The move comes as some residents say large flocks of turkeys have invaded the area, pecking at cars, and at some people who venture too close.

Others say they give the birds a wide berth and haven’t experienced any problems.

Toms River residents who have run a-fowl of the birds include former New York Yankees and Mets baseball player Todd Frazier, whose SUV was covered by turkeys recently.

Wayne Parry, The Associated Press



