Musk says Tesla to build new factory near Berlin

BERLIN — Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the electric car pioneer plans to build a new factory near Berlin.

News agency dpa reported that Musk made the announcement during a prizegiving ceremony in the German capital Tuesday evening.

He said that the plan is for the factory to be built near Berlin’s new airport, which is located just outside the city limits in neighbouring Brandenburg state and currently slated to open next year after years of delays.

Musk wrote on Twitter that the new plant “will build batteries, powertrains & vehicles, starting with Model Y.”

Regional officials in Berlin and Brandenburg welcomed the announcement.

The Associated Press



