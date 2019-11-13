Maybe banking culture doesn’t always make people dishonest

NEW YORK — Scientists say they were unable to confirm a highly publicized 2014 study that suggested banking culture can promote dishonesty.

They said their own lab experiments with bankers in the Middle East and Asia Pacific turned out differently. They reported Wednesday in the journal Nature that their results may mean the original report doesn’t apply worldwide.

In response, the authors of the original work pointed to several differences between the two studies and stressed that they never intended to imply that all banks have a problematic business culture.

The 2014 study concluded that the bank employees it tested were not inherently dishonest, but that they could be nudged in that direction by the culture of their jobs. The researchers didn’t disclose where the employees worked because of a confidentiality agreement.

Malcolm Ritter, The Associated Press