Loading articles...

Massachusetts fire lieutenant dies battling house fire

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts fire lieutenant has died battling an early morning fire in a three-story home.

Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie says Lt. Jason Menard and his crew became trapped on the third-floor of the home after the fire was reported at about 1 a.m. Wednesday. Menard helped two members of his crew, including a probationary firefighter, escape but he could not escape himself.

Menard and three other firefighters were taken to the hospital. Menard was declared dead, one is in serious condition and two were treated and released.

Menard leaves behind a wife and three children.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 31 minutes ago
SB 404 south of the 407, the HOV and left lane remain blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:57 AM
Just one more morning with the record cold lows 🥶 @jilltaylor680 says milder air is on the way but so is some snow!…
Latest Weather
Read more