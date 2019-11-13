Loading articles...

Man tried twice for murder has bond set in separate killing

MONROE, La. — A Louisiana judge has set a bond for a man facing a murder charge in the stabbing death of a Taiwanese woman.

Quinton Tellis is the same man who was tried twice for murder but never convicted in the Mississippi burning death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.

The Monroe News Star reported Monday that Tellis was initially held without bond on a second-degree murder charge in the 2015 stabbing of Ming-Chen Hsiao. Tellis pleaded guilty in 2016 to unauthorized use of her debit card, but has pleaded not guilty to murder.

The newspaper said the judge set his bond at $300,000 on Oct. 23, and Tellis remains in Ouachita Parish custody.

Tellis was tried in Mississippi in 2017 and 2018 on capital murder charges in Chambers’ slaying. Both juries deadlocked.

