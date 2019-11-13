Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Man tried twice for murder has bond set in separate killing
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 13, 2019 8:14 am EST
MONROE, La. — A Louisiana judge has set a bond for a man facing a murder charge in the stabbing death of a Taiwanese woman.
Quinton Tellis is the same man who was tried twice for murder but never convicted in the Mississippi burning death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.
The Monroe News Star reported Monday that Tellis was initially held without bond on a second-degree murder charge in the 2015 stabbing of Ming-Chen Hsiao. Tellis pleaded guilty in 2016 to unauthorized use of her debit card, but has pleaded not guilty to murder.
The newspaper said the judge set his bond at $300,000 on Oct. 23, and Tellis remains in Ouachita Parish custody.
Tellis was tried in Mississippi in 2017 and 2018 on capital murder charges in Chambers’ slaying. Both juries deadlocked.
___
Information from: The News-Star, http://www.thenewsstar.com