Lawsuit could deactivate 234,000 voters in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — More than 234,000 voters in Wisconsin would be made unable to cast their ballot unless they register again before the next election under a lawsuit that liberals fear could dampen turnout among Democrats in the 2020 presidential race.

The lawsuit being filed Wednesday could affect how many voters are able to cast ballots in both the April presidential primary and November 2020 general election in Wisconsin.

The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty alleges that the Wisconsin Elections Commission broke the law when it decided to wait up to two years to deactivate voters who may have moved. The lawsuit alleges state law requires voters to respond within 30 days of receiving the October mailing or be deactivated.

The commission has said it is confident it is complying with the law.

Scott Bauer, The Associated Press