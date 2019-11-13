Loading articles...

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks closed out a wobbly day on Wall Street Wednesday with record highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrials.

The Nasdaq fell, slipping just below the all-time high it set the day before. Major indexes had been higher at midday but took a stumble in the early afternoon following a report that trade talks with China had hit a snag.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 2.20 points, or 0.1%, to 3,094.04, a record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 92.10 points, or 0.3%, to 27,783.59, a record.

The Nasdaq dropped 3.99 points, or 0.1%, to 8,482.10.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks fell 5.94 points, or 0.4%, to 1,589.18.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 0.96 points, or 0.03%.

The Dow is up 102.35 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 6.79 points, or 0.1%

The Russell 2000 is down 9.69 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 587.19 points, or 23.4%.

The Dow is up 4,456.13 points, or 19.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,846.82 points, or 27.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 240.62 points, or 17.8%.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB 410 app. Courtneypark.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:57 PM
What's that? You'd like more snow? Sure. 2 waves of light snow on the way: one this evening, one Thursday morning.…
Latest Weather
Read more