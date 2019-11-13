Loading articles...

1 person injured in house fire on Cordella Ave.

Last Updated Nov 13, 2019 at 5:18 pm EST

Firefighters on scene of a house fire on Cordella Avenue on Nov. 13, 2019. CITYNEWS/John Hanley

One male suffered burns in a house fire on Cordella Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to reports of the roof of a home on fire in the area around 3 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke on the first and second floors of the home, engulfed in flames.

The victim was located and rushed to hospital by paramedics. The severity of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The fire was out by around 4:30 p.m. but road closures are in effect as the investigation and cleanup continue.

