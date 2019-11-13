Loading articles...

Gun rights activist facing charges for rifle in restaurant

This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office shows Timothy Harper. Harper, a self-described Second Amendment "auditor" was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, after being accused of illegally taking a rifle into an Oklahoma City restaurant. (Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY — A gun rights activist accused of illegally taking a rifle into an Oklahoma City restaurant is facing a felony charge.

Police say 52-year-old Timothy A. Harper violated a state law that bars possessing or carrying a rifle in any establishment where alcoholic beverages are consumed. He was arrested Tuesday.

A police affidavit shows prosecutors have agreed to charge Harper. If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison and a $1,000 fine.

The Oklahoman reports that Harper told another activist in an online interview Monday that he took his rifle into Twin Peaks Nov. 2 in celebration of Oklahoma’s new permitless carry gun law.

Police say he was asked to leave the restaurant.

Harper, of Choctaw, is being held at the county jail. No bail has been set.

___

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 25 minutes ago
City Streets: EB Dundas is CLOSED from Beverley to McCaul due to falling ice in the area.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:56 AM
Lots of record low min temps broken for Nov.13 including Toronto, Uxbridge, Hamilton, Peterborough, Ottawa and Algo…
Latest Weather
Read more