Grand Rapids to pay $190K to Latino US citizen held by ICE
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 13, 2019 4:57 pm EST
FILE - This undated booking file photo released by the Kent County Sheriff's Office, shows Jilmar Ramos-Gomez. The city of Grand Rapids will pay $190,000 settlement to the mentally ill Latino war veteran who was wrongfully detained by federal immigration officials. The City Commission unanimously approved the payment Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2019, to Ramos-Gomez to resolve a Michigan Department of Civil Rights complaint.Customs Enforcement held Ramos-Gomez for three days last December before releasing the Michigan-born man and U.S. citizen.(Kent County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids will pay a $190,000 settlement to a Latino American war veteran who was wrongfully detained by federal immigration officials.
The City Commission unanimously approved the payment to Jilmar Ramos-Gomez on Tuesday to resolve a Michigan Department of Civil Rights complaint.
Customs Enforcement held Ramos-Gomez for three days last December before releasing the Michigan-born U.S. citizen. Police Capt. Curtis VanderKooi served a 20-hour, unpaid suspension for violating department policy after he alerted the federal agency about Ramos-Gomez’ arrest at a hospital.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan and Michigan Immigrant Rights Center filed the complaint on Ramos-Gomez’s behalf in April, saying VanderKooi discriminated against him based on his race, violating the state’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.