Loading articles...

Germany introduces bill to criminalize 'upskirting' photos

BERLIN — Germany’s Cabinet has approved legislation that will criminalize “upskirting” photos and taking unauthorized pictures of people killed in accidents.

The bill introduced Wednesday, which requires parliamentary approval, will make it a criminal rather than civil offence to take and distribute such pictures.

The German move follows the approval this year of legislation making it illegal in England and Wales to take “upskirting” photos.

It also will ban the taking or distribution of unauthorized pictures “that display a dead person in a grossly offensive way,” punishing them with up to two years in prison.

Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht says that “we must spare relatives the additional suffering of pictures of their deceased parents or children being spread around.”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
EB 401 Approaching Yonge collectors, two right lanes are blocked with a collision. Slow from Avenue collectors. Use…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:57 AM
Just one more morning with the record cold lows 🥶 @jilltaylor680 says milder air is on the way but so is some snow!…
Latest Weather
Read more