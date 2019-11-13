Loading articles...

German parliament committee ousts far-right chairman

Stephan Brandner of the German Alternative for Germany (AfD) party delivers a statement prior to a meeting of the legal affairs committee of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov 13. 2019. The German parliament’s legal affairs committee has ousted its chairman, a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany, amid anger over a string of provocative comments. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP)

BERLIN — The German parliament’s legal affairs committee has ousted its chairman, a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany, amid anger over a string of provocative comments.

Centre-left lawmaker Florian Post wrote on Twitter that the committee voted 37-6 Wednesday to remove chairman Stephan Brandner. It was the first time in the parliament’s 70-year history that a committee chairman has been voted out.

Brandner has repeatedly angered lawmakers from other parties over recent months, for example with Twitter broadsides against opponents. Brandner has portrayed himself as a victim of absurd accusations.

Alternative for Germany became the biggest opposition party after the country’s 2017 election. It has poor relations with other parties, who so far have voted down four candidates the party put forward to be parliament’s deputy speaker.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:14 AM
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 38 minutes ago
Just one more morning with the record cold lows 🥶 @jilltaylor680 says milder air is on the way but so is some snow!…
Latest Weather
Read more