Georgia road rage brings hail of gunfire to carful of people

LILBURN, Ga. — Police say road rage that began on a metro Atlanta freeway led a gunman to open fire into a carload of five people after they turned onto a nearby street, killing one of them and critically wounding another.

Gwinnett County police say the gunfire happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Lilburn area.

Police said Wednesday that both shooting victims were taken to a hospital, where one of them died and the wounded person was in critical condition.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact authorities. Police didn’t describe exactly what led to the gunfire, saying only that it was “road rage” that began on Interstate 85 and ended with the shooting on a nearby road.

The crime happened about 20 miles (32 kilometres) northeast of downtown Atlanta.

The Associated Press

