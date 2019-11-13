Loading articles...

Florida police: Officer killed service dog that bit at him

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida police officer fatally shot a service dog while responding to a man suffering from a seizure.

An Okeechobee police statement says the shooting happened Monday night.

Police say two officers approached a man suffering from medical issues on the side of a road. They recognized the man and were familiar with his medical history.

While one officer helped the man, his service dog began to lunge and bite at the other officer. Police say the officer pushed the dog away several times before it went for his face, prompting the officer to shoot the dog once. The animal died while being taken to a veterinarian.

Authorities say the 60-pound (27-kilogram), mixed-breed dog wasn’t wearing a service vest.

Investigators say independent eyewitness supported the officer’s account.

The Associated Press

