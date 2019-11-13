Loading articles...

Fed’s Powell sees steady growth, signals pause in rate cuts

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington. On Wednesday, Nov. 13, Powell plans to testify to Congress' Joint Economic Committee. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expects the U.S. economy to continue growing at a solid pace, though it still faces risks from slower growth overseas and trade tensions.

Powell also says the Fed is likely to keep its benchmark short-term interest rate unchanged in the coming months, unless the economy slows enough to cause Fed policymakers to make a “material reassessment” of their outlook.

In a written statement he will deliver to the Joint Economic Committee later Wednesday, Powell said, “Looking ahead, my colleagues and I see a sustained expansion of economic activity, a strong labour market, and inflation near our symmetric 2% objective as most likely.”

The Fed cut short-term rates last month for the third time this year, to a range of 1.5% to 1.75%.

Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 41 minutes ago
SB 404 south of Finch, two lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:48 AM
A very cold start to our Wednesday in #Toronto and it will be a snowy finish. At this point ❄️ begins around 7pm th…
Latest Weather
Read more