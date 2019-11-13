Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Fed’s Powell sees steady growth, signals pause in rate cuts
by Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 13, 2019 9:31 am EST
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington. On Wednesday, Nov. 13, Powell plans to testify to Congress' Joint Economic Committee. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expects the U.S. economy to continue growing at a solid pace, though it still faces risks from slower growth overseas and trade tensions.
Powell also says the Fed is likely to keep its benchmark short-term interest rate unchanged in the coming months, unless the economy slows enough to cause Fed policymakers to make a “material reassessment” of their outlook.
In a written statement he will deliver to the Joint Economic Committee later Wednesday, Powell said, “Looking ahead, my colleagues and I see a sustained expansion of economic activity, a strong labour market, and inflation near our symmetric 2% objective as most likely.”
The Fed cut short-term rates last month for the third time this year, to a range of 1.5% to 1.75%.