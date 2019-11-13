Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Family of 2-year-old killed by falling AC unit hires lawyer to investigate
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 13, 2019 9:48 am EST
TORONTO — A lawyer representing the family of a two-year-old girl killed by a falling air conditioner says they’re conducting an investigation into the circumstances behind the incident.
Personal injury lawyer Slavko Ristich says the family was “devastated” over the incident that occurred Monday afternoon at a Toronto Community Housing complex.
Police said an air-conditioning unit had fallen from the eighth floor of an apartment building and struck the child, who Slavko said was named Crystal Mirogho.
Slavko said Crystal’s mother and siblings were traumatized because they were pushing the toddler in a stroller when she was hit.
Crystal’s family thanked the public for an outpouring of support after a GoFundMe page received $10,000 of donations in two days.
Slavko said their investigation will figure out what happened and whether there were adequate maintenance practices in place.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2019.
The Canadian Press
