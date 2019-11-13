Loading articles...

Family of 2-year-old killed by falling AC unit hires lawyer to investigate

TORONTO — A lawyer representing the family of a two-year-old girl killed by a falling air conditioner says they’re conducting an investigation into the circumstances behind the incident.

Personal injury lawyer Slavko Ristich says the family was “devastated” over the incident that occurred Monday afternoon at a Toronto Community Housing complex.

Police said an air-conditioning unit had fallen from the eighth floor of an apartment building and struck the child, who Slavko said was named Crystal Mirogho.

Slavko said Crystal’s mother and siblings were traumatized because they were pushing the toddler in a stroller when she was hit.

Crystal’s family thanked the public for an outpouring of support after a GoFundMe page received $10,000 of donations in two days.

Slavko said their investigation will figure out what happened and whether there were adequate maintenance practices in place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:30 AM
SB 404 south of Finch, two lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:48 AM
A very cold start to our Wednesday in #Toronto and it will be a snowy finish. At this point ❄️ begins around 7pm th…
Latest Weather
Read more