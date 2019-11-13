Loading articles...

EU chief Juncker's aneurysm operation has been successful

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, center, chairs the weekly European Commissioners College meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

BRUSSELS — The spokeswoman for European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says he is recovering well from an aneurysm operation and is expected to leave intensive care later Wednesday.

Mina Andreeva said that “his return to office will depend on the speed of his recovery.”

The 64-year-old is scheduled to leave office at the end of the month, making room for incoming Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Juncker already underwent a gallbladder operation over the summer.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:30 AM
SB 404 south of Finch, two lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:48 AM
A very cold start to our Wednesday in #Toronto and it will be a snowy finish. At this point ❄️ begins around 7pm th…
Latest Weather
Read more