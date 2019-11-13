Loading articles...

Woman, 73, dead in Etobicoke house fire

Last Updated Nov 13, 2019 at 5:37 am EST

A fire broke out at a home at Emerald Crescent and Eighth Street in Etobicoke on Nov. 13, 2019. CITYNEWS

A 73-year-old woman has died after she was pulled from a burning house in Etobicoke.

The one-alarm fire broke out at a bungalow at Emerald Crescent and Eighth Street near Lake Shore Boulevard West just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

When firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene, they found the woman inside the home with critical injuries. She was rushed to hospital, where she later died.

Her husband made it out on his own.

Toronto Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. It appears the blaze started in the living room.

The fire has since been knocked down.

