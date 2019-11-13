Elton John adds 2020 tour dates in Toronto, Montreal

TORONTO — Elton John is extending his farewell tour yet again.

The “Circle of Life” singer will circle back to Canada next spring for two shows in Toronto and another two in Montreal.

The Canadian stops are among 24 new North American dates for the superstar’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, billed as the “Rocket Man” hitmaker’s final run around the globe. The three-year tour already brought John to Canada last month, and for concerts in September 2018.

The new dates include northern U.S. cities Fargo, N.D., and Hershey, Pa., and are in addition to previously announced additions including Detroit, New York, and Brooklyn.

John returns to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on March 28 and 29, 2020, and Montreal’s Bell Centre on April 2 and 3, 2020. The tour is set to end in 2021.

An American Express pre-sale begins Thursday and the public sale begins Nov. 22.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2019.

The Canadian Press