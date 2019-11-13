Loading articles...

Durham officer accused of punching prisoner facing assault charges

Last Updated Nov 13, 2019 at 1:06 pm EST

File photo of a Durham Regional Police vehicle. CITYNEWS

A Durham region police officer is facing assault charges related to a confrontation with a prisoner at an Oshawa police station over the summer.

The court services officer is accused of punching a prisoner who was being escorted into the cell area in mid-July.

The prisoner was not seriously hurt.

55-year-old sergeant Paul McCurbin has been charged with assault.

He has been re-assigned to others duties while the case makes its way through the courts.

