Cirque du Soleil co-founder taken into custody in Tahiti over cannabis growth claims
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 13, 2019 7:28 am EST
Last Updated Nov 13, 2019 at 11:14 am EST
A Canadian entrepreneur and co-founder of the circus show Cirque du Soleil has been taken into custody in French Polynesia over claims of cannabis cultivation, according to his company.
Lune Rouge, a Montreal-based entrepreneurial organization, said Wednesday morning that Founder Guy Laliberte was being questioned by authorities in Tahiti.
The company says Laliberte is being questioned about cannabis being grown on Laliberte’s private island for his personal use.
They denied any rumours about his sale or trafficking of controlled substances in the Pacific nation.
Lune Rouge says it is collaborating with local authorities in their investigation.
The organization says Laliberte is a medical cannabis user.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2019.
