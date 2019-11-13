Loading articles...

Cirque du Soleil co-founder taken into custody in Tahiti over cannabis growth claims

Last Updated Nov 13, 2019 at 11:14 am EST

A Canadian entrepreneur and co-founder of the circus show Cirque du Soleil has been taken into custody in French Polynesia over claims of cannabis cultivation, according to his company.

Lune Rouge, a Montreal-based entrepreneurial organization, said Wednesday morning that Founder Guy Laliberte was being questioned by authorities in Tahiti.

The company says Laliberte is being questioned about cannabis being grown on Laliberte’s private island for his personal use.

They denied any rumours about his sale or trafficking of controlled substances in the Pacific nation.

Lune Rouge says it is collaborating with local authorities in their investigation.

The organization says Laliberte is a medical cannabis user.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2019.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
EB 401 At the 407, the right lane is blocked with a collision. Slow from approaching James Snow pkwy.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:56 AM
Lots of record low min temps broken for Nov.13 including Toronto, Uxbridge, Hamilton, Peterborough, Ottawa and Algo…
Latest Weather
Read more